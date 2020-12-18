Burke County deputies searching for shooting suspect

Burke County Sheriff's Office Deputies said they're looking for 33-year-old Kenneth Lee Morgan.

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Burke County authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a person on Thursday.

According to deputies, they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4500 block of Fox Drive in Connelly Springs, North Carolina, just before 1 p.m. The caller told deputies the shooter was in the residence and was shooting someone in the yard.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 34-year-old Abel Lee Petty Jr. in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was airlifted to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

While securing the scene, deputies were told the suspect, 33-year-old Kenneth Lee Morgan, fled the scene on foot before they arrived.

Burke County deputies and K9s searched the area for Morgan but couldn't locate him.

The preliminary investigation shows Petty and Morgan knew each other.

A felony warrant has been issued for Morgan for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.