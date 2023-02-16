Two people charged with Burke County woman's murder stemming from cardiac arrest call

41-year-old Brandi Deal was found dead earlier in February.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly a week after a cardiac arrest call in Burke County turned into a homicide investigation, deputies now say two people are charged in the case.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office was first called out to a home along Clark Loop on Friday, Feb. 11 for the reported cardiac arrest, but instead found 41-year-old Brandi Deal dead with apparent gunshot wounds. At the time, no suspects had been arrested.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, deputies announced two arrests in the investigation: 30-year-old Dylan James Rogers and 50-year-old Tammy Duckworth Boone, both of Morganton. Rogers and Boone made their initial court appearances on Thursday and were placed in jail with no bond.

The pair are charged with felony unspecified murder.

Burke County deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 828-438-5500.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.