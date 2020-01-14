ZEBULON, N.C. — A North Carolina man charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week used a cellphone app to communicate with her, according to a search warrant.

Victor Emandes Ramirez, 33, of Zebulon, NC, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger and statutory sex offense of a child age 15 or under. He remains in the Wake County jail under $1 million bond.

The girl said she was grabbed by a man while walking to her school bus stop last Thursday morning, and he forced her into his car and drove her to a mobile home, where he forced her into a shed behind the home, according to an application for a warrant to search the home and the shed. He sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform sex acts and then drove her to school, the application states.

Read more on wral.com

More news from wcnc.com:

Defense attorney requests hearing on missing Epstein jail footage

CMPD looking for man accused of robbing 7- Eleven

'Jeopardy!' says controversial question wasn't supposed to air on TV

CMPD to expand oversight of body camera failures

Caught on camera: Car crashes into truck in quiet Charlotte neighborhood