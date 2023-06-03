New York Post photo leads to Buster Murdaugh filing police report

Buster Murdaugh contacted police after seeing a photo of himself inside his Hilton Head home published in the New York Post, the report states.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Buster Murdaugh, the son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, filed a police report in Beaufort County, South Carolina, after seeing a photo of himself in the New York Post.

Murdaugh was in court every day during his father's highly public double murder trial. Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

Buster Murdaugh alerted authorities after seeing a photo of himself inside his Hilton Head home, NBC affiliate WYFF reported. According to the police report, Murdaugh reviewed doorbell camera footage and saw a "suspicious" Dodge Challenger outside the house on Saturday.

"Buster believes the occupant of this vehicle took the photo," the report states.

The sheriff's office responded by saying it would have extra patrol in the area of Murdaugh's home and told him and his girlfriend to call police if they noticed anything suspicious. Murdaugh's girlfriend later contacted the sheriff's office saying she and Buster were being followed by "the media" as they were leaving Hilton Head.

