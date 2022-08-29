Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened at an open house at Butler High School last week.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday.

A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation.

No further information was made available by CMS. The district gave the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"We are aware that a parent attempted to bring a firearm into Butler. We are conducting an investigation into the incident. We want to remind people that firearms are not permitted on CMS campuses with the exception of law enforcement."

CMS confirmed to WCNC Charlotte's Shamarria Morrison that no weapons were detected on school grounds Monday as students returned to the classroom. The district has added body scanners to some middle and all high school campuses for the 2022-23 school year.

