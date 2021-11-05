Matthews police investigating threat at Butler High School

Detectives received an anonymous tip that a student was going to harm others at Butler High School in Matthews Thursday.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is investigating after a threat was made against students at Butler High School Wednesday.

Matthews police received an anonymous tip stating an unknown student was planning to harm other students at the school on Thursday, Oct. 14. Detectives worked overnight to determine if the threat was valid and to identify the person who made it. So far, no suspects have been identified by police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Matthews police implemented extra security at the school Thursday, including additional police staff on campus.

No further details were released by Matthews police or CMS.

