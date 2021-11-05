Matthews PD investigating alleged sex assault at Butler High School

Matthews detectives are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving students on the campus of Butler High School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault at Butler High School, investigators told WCNC Charlotte.

Detectives told WCNC Charlotte that the alleged assault involves students. No further information has been provided at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for comment about this alleged incident.

CMS announced the creation of a Title IX task force in August after claims from Myers Park High School students that administrators didn't properly handle reported assaults and harassment appropriately. Last month, Superintendent Earnest Winston said allegations of sexual harassment will no longer be handled by principals. Instead, the Title IX task force will be responsible for those investigations.

The task force is made up of 16 members – 11 students and five adults. It met a total of six times between Sept. 22 and Nov. 17. Students worked in small groups to make a set of recommendations covering curriculum content and delivery mechanisms.

The task force also recommended hosting more joint events and activities between students and administration in order to mend a sense of mistrust from students regarding the administration's ability to address incidents. These recommendations come in addition to calls for more training for staff and teachers.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts