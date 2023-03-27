Bystander grazed by bullet as suspect, bondsmen exchange gunfire in southwest Charlotte

Two people were injured in the shooting on Superior Street. The bystander was not injured.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were taken into custody after a shooting between bondsmen and a suspect resulted in multiple houses being shot and a bystander being grazed by a bullet.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an assault for a deadly weapon call was made around 5 p.m. on Monday on Superior Street near Walker Branch Road.

Two people were found in the area suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police learned that bondsmen were attempting to serve outstanding warrants on a suspect when the person began shooting at them. The bondsman returned fire toward the suspect.

During the course of the shootout, multiple nearby homes were hit by gunfire. An adult bystander was grazed by a bullet. They were not injured in the incident. Nobody in any of the homes suffered any injuries. Police are working to learn which of the people involved shot these houses.

One person from the scene was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The initial suspect at the scene self-transported and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not specified how the person suffering life-threatening injuries was involved in the shooting.

Police arrested the initial suspect along with an additional armed suspect near the shooting location. Their charges have not been announced at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it is available.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

