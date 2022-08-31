Vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

State troopers are looking for a 2020-22 white Toyota Corolla in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old in Cabarrus County.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina state troopers released a photo Wednesday of a possible suspect vehicle related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old in Cabarrus County earlier this month.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street Northwest around 11 p.m. on Aug. 12. A driver in a sedan was traveling east on the highway when the child ran into the road and was hit by their car, troopers said.

That driver, who hasn't yet been identified, kept going and drove away from the scene. State troopers haven't released any information about the suspected driver at this time.

The possible suspect vehicle has been identified as a white mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-22 Toyota Corolla. Troopers said the vehicle could have significant damage to the hood from the crash.

Any person with information about this crash is asked to call *HP or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol office in Concord at 704-241-8473.