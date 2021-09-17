$250,000 worth of stolen goods seized from Harrisburg residence

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a retail theft ring operating out of a Harrisburg, North Carolina, home.

HARRISBURG, N.C. — On Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m., the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in regard to a large-scale retail theft ring. Responding agencies said the crime was operated out of a home on Valhalla Drive in Harrisburg.

Authorities found a large number of stolen goods inside the home. While the value of recovered items has yet to be determined, it is believed to be in excess of $250,000.

Victims of this retail theft ring include some major retail stores: Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, and Kroger, among other retailers. Many of the victim retailers have participated in the investigation.

Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the names of those involved in this theft ring are being withheld for the time being, but authorities have confirmed that several arrests have already been made.

