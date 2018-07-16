A Caldwell County Deputy was shot late Sunday night during a routine traffic stop, officials report.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Cheraw Road near the intersection with Pisgah Church Road, deputies report.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle was a blue Toyota sedan.

The deputy, whose name is not being released at this time, was wearing a protective vest at the time but was hit below the vest. He was flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he is undergoing treatment.

Any further information on his condition is not being released at this time. He has been with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s office for just over one year, deputies report.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and other area law enforcement agencies are gathering available information to determine a motive and suspect in the shooting.

