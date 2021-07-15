Suspect shot deputy after domestic incident: Sheriff

Christopher Owen Payne is facing multiple charges after detectives said he shot a deputy after a reported domestic assault Thursday.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County deputy was injured after being shot while responding to a home in Granite Falls early Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Grace View Place shortly after 1 a.m. A neighbor called police after a child from the home said their mother was being assaulted by the suspect. When deputies got to the house, they forced their way inside when no one opened the door.

When deputies went inside, the suspect, identified as Christopher Owen Payne, 29, opened fire and shot a deputy in the leg. Deputies surrounded the home and made contact with Payne. Investigators said the victim was able to escape the home before police arrived, but an 18-month-old was still in the home with Payne, who surrendered to deputies shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Payne was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony child abuse and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $10 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Payne was also served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an unrelated case of assault on a female, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing.

The injured deputy was taken to Frye Hospital and has since been released.

WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner is heading to the scene learn more information. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.