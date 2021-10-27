Sheriff: Couple beaten, kidnapped by group in Caldwell County

Eight people are facing charges after deputies said they assaulted a couple, tied them up and shot one of the victims multiple times.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Eight people were arrested after Caldwell County deputies said they kidnapped a couple, blindfolded them and shot multiple shots at them.

One of the victims told investigators that he and his girlfriend were at an acquaintance's house Tuesday morning when a group of people assaulted them. The couple was then bound and blindfolded before they were driven to another location and thrown on the ground. The man said the suspects fired multiple shots at him and his girlfriend.

The man was then dropped off at Caldwell Memorial Hospital with two gunshot wounds. Caldwell County authorities said the man was flown to a hospital in Winston-Salem and is stable.

Detectives interviewed the man's girlfriend, whose story matched his about what happened. She said after the shooting and the suspects left, she walked to the road and was able to flag down a driver who took them to the hospital. Investigators determined the shooting happened on an abandoned property along Hood's Creek Road in Hudson. They were able to match the location to a description given by the victims.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home on Joplin Road, where all of the suspects were. During the search, deputies found a gun that matched what the victims said was used during the assault.

The following people were charged wih the following by Caldwell County detectives:

Bobby Dean Bowlin: Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping

Hunter Dean Aungst: Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping

Elka Mackenna James: Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping

Anthony Scott Bumgarner: Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping

Tabitha Renee Bumgarner: First-degree kidnapping

Adam Solis Hernandez: First-degree kidnapping

Tristan Douglas Coffey: First-degree kidnapping, failure to appear/Indecent Exposure

Devan Alan Souther: First-degree kidnapping

Additional charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation.

