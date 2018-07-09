LENOIR, N.C. -- A Caldwell County man has been charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of 48-year-old Michael Todd Hollar back on August 3, 2017.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Hollar consumed a lethal amount of Fentanyl which was the cause of his death. Investigators were able to determine that the Fentanyl that was ingested by Hollar was supplied by the suspect, 31-year-old Dorian Roshad Ferguson, prior to his death.

Ferguson is currently serving a prison sentence related an arrest for Possession of Fentanyl that also occurred on August 3, 2017. He is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and his bond is set at $500,000.

“We will use all resources available to hold Drug Dealers responsible for the devastation they cause to the families that have lost a loved one,” said Sheriff Alan C. Jones.

