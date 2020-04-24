CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person was shot and killed by police in Caldwell County Friday morning, police said.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir around 10 a.m. The responding deputy encountered 28-year-old Timothy Darryl Sides Jr. in the road and a confrontation ensued. Sides was killed during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to lead the investigation. Body camera footage has been turned over to the SBI for review. According to Caldwell County authorities, Sides was in possession of a handgun during the incident.

The deputy involved was not injured and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's office before the deputy, who has not been identified, can return to work.