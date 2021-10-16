x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One dead after shooting in Dollar General parking lot in Caldwell County

Once officers arrived at the scene, Hefner who had multiple gunshot wounds had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead in Caldwell County after police said an altercation started Friday night around 8:30 p.m. on Hickory Boulevard and ended in the parking lot of Dollar General located at 322 Pine Mountain Rd. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.         

During the altercation, gunfire was exchanged between 33-year-old Jody Shane Maltba and 44-year-old Terry Dale Hefner, Hudson police said. 

Once officers arrived at the scene, Hefner who had multiple gunshot wounds had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.    

Maltba was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical but stable condition.

At this time, the Hudson Police Department said they are still investigating the incident. 

 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

 

Related Articles