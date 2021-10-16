One dead after shooting in Dollar General parking lot in Caldwell County

Once officers arrived at the scene, Hefner who had multiple gunshot wounds had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead in Caldwell County after police said an altercation started Friday night around 8:30 p.m. on Hickory Boulevard and ended in the parking lot of Dollar General located at 322 Pine Mountain Rd.

During the altercation, gunfire was exchanged between 33-year-old Jody Shane Maltba and 44-year-old Terry Dale Hefner, Hudson police said.

Maltba was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical but stable condition.

At this time, the Hudson Police Department said they are still investigating the incident.

