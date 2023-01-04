Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed.
John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
On Dec. 30, Caldwell County Schools said Sullivan resigned from his position. District leaders said there is no concern regarding any current students.
Sullivan started with Caldwell County Schools in August 2005. He taught science at Hibriten High School for most of his tenure with the district, a spokesperson said. He was hired as a social media coordinator for Kings Creek School in August 2022.
Caldwell County Schools is fully cooperating the law enforcement and the North Carolina State Board of Education, the district said in a statement.
