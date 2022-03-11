South Carolina bank robber walks away with no cash after teller returns note

Authorities believe the suspect in this attempted robbery was also involved in a similar North Carolina incident.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A South Carolina bank robbery was stopped before it could really begin on Friday when a potential robber's demands went unanswered.

The Camden Police Department reports that, around 10:45 a.m., there was an attempted robbery at the First Citizens Bank on DeKalb Street where a man entered the bank and presented a note to a teller.

"The teller returned the note to the subject who left the bank without any money," police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Now, police believe the suspect may have also been involved in a robbery in North Carolina on Thursday. After gathering video and witness statements, police are now working to get warrants for the suspect.