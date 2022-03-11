South Carolina bank robber walks away with no cash after teller returns note

CAMDEN, S.C. — A South Carolina bank robbery was stopped before it could really begin on Friday when a potential robber's demands went unanswered.
The Camden Police Department reports that, around 10:45 a.m., there was an attempted robbery at the First Citizens Bank on DeKalb Street where a man entered the bank and presented a note to a teller.
"The teller returned the note to the subject who left the bank without any money," police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
Now, police believe the suspect may have also been involved in a robbery in North Carolina on Thursday. After gathering video and witness statements, police are now working to get warrants for the suspect.
They're also working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Service. No further details have been released about the suspect or the suspected previous robbery.