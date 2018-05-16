CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local business owner says he is sickened after someone found a tiny camera in the men’s restroom of his business in Charlotte.

The owner did not want his identity know as police are in the early stages of their investigation.

“Have to worry if they're being watched or something it’s very disheartening," he said.

It happened Tuesday when one of the employees was in the men’s restroom. A police report says a man noticed a red light and then discovered the camera. It was hidden behind the handle and pointed outward.

“There was a camera attached to the back of the urinal,” the owner said. “It was just a black box that had a wire attached to it and at the end, there was a camera with a lens and there was also a wire.”

Police are still investigating the incident to see what, if anything, is on the camera. Right now, they have not given any updates on the case.

As for the owner, he said he’s feeling a sense of violation knowing that the environment that he’s tried to have for his employees and customers has been shattered.

“It makes me feel sick that somebody would stoop this low, especially stoop to this level,” he said.

