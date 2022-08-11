Friends told 13News Joanie Webb was sitting on her couch waiting for her ride to bingo when the two-time cancer survivor was killed by a stray bullet.

MUNCIE, Ind. — On a quiet Tuesday afternoon on South Monroe Street in Muncie, neighbors are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Joanie Webb.

Police said she was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home.

"It could have been pretty much anyone on this block," said neighbor Billy Boykins.

Muncie police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer on Monday in connection with the shooting, but he has not been formally charged.

Police responded to a call of shots fired Friday before 5 p.m. at her next-door neighbor's home. Evidence of nine bullet fragments was found in that home.

Investigators said the woman who lived there was shot and is recovering from her injuries.

Neighbors believe one of those bullets ricocheted off the home and hit Webb's home.

Friends told 13News she was sitting on her couch waiting for her ride to bingo.

"I was with her Thursday at bingo, and she asked me, 'Was I going Friday.' And then I go, 'Friday?' and then they come and tell me she was gone. I'm going, like, 'WHAT?!'" said Dwight Davis.

Davis drove by Webb's home Tuesday. Neighbors and friends created a small memorial on her front porch with a photo of her daughter hugging her. Flowers and teddy bears surround the frame.

"I play with Joanie all the time. Yeah, Joanie was lucky. She was gonna hit something. Yes, she was. Poor thing," said Davis.

"It's sad to see her go like that," said Boykins.

It's an especially sad situation, as Webb had already beaten cancer.

"Beat it twice and this is the receiving that she gets," said Boykins.

Muncie police said they were advised that several people have information about the crime but are not cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said they want to solve a case where two innocent women were harmed.