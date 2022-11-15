Candy laced with THC, marijuana seized in large amounts from York County home

The edibles were disguised with names like Starbuds, Cannaburst Sours and Skittlez, making them almost identical to real brands but with certain twists to the names.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County deputies seized 27 pounds of drugs, including 13 pounds of THC laced candy, from a home in Smyrna, South Carolina.

The edibles were disguised with names like Starbuds, Cannaburst Sours and Skittlez, making them almost identical to real brands but with certain twists to the names.

"The biggest danger is getting that into the hands of children and especially when it’s looking like normal candy," Deputy Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff's Office said.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Major retail theft ring busted in heavily armed takedown

Authorities warn the drug-laced candy may end up in a child's hands. Now the York County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning -- talk to your children and make sure they’re aware this stuff is out there and can be very dangerous.

Faris said deputies initially responded to a call to check on possible drugs and weapons in a home with children. Not only did authorities find large amounts of marijuana, but they also found it in the room with three kids, who are now in DSS custody.

Keystone Substance Abuse Services said it has already had school resource officers turn in edibles they have confiscated at schools. Authorities said because these edibles are made illegally, the amount of THC used is unregulated. That can cause dangerous episodes, especially for children.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gastonia ice cream shop arson suspect charged with attempted murder

“Specifically, the gummies we’re seeing a lot of -- the candies," Ashley Osborne with Keystone Substance Abuse Services said. "When the kids are asked, 'How did you get this product?' -- they’re either purchasing it online through social media platforms like Snapchat or they have gotten it from their parents who didn’t know they took it from the house.”

Deputies arrested one person, who is now charged with distributing and trafficking marijuana. There could be more charges after the investigation.