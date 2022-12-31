NC man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

A judge sentenced the Darius Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

A judge sentenced the 28-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant can maintain his or her innocence while acknowledging prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Hinnant’s mother, Bonny Parker, wiped away tears as she read a victim impact statement to the court.

