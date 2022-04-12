Former Panthers star to face judge in assault case

Munnerlyn, who spent seven seasons with the Panthers, is facing two charges in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in January.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn is expected to appear in district court Tuesday afternoon for a hearing related to his arrest in early January.

Munnerlyn is facing two charges, misdemeanor assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation in connection with the January incident. He was last scheduled to appear in court in early March, but the case was continued to April 12.

James J. Exum, Munnerlyn's attorney, issued a statement to TMZ after his arrest denying the allegations, saying Munnerlyn was "actually the victim of assault in this case." Exum said his client is looking forward to resolving the matter in court.

Munnerlyn spent seven seasons with the Panthers after being drafted in 2009. His final game with Carolina was in 2018.

