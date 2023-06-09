'Heaven forbid, what happens if it's also passengers' | Recent rash of car break-ins in employee parking lot at CLT are a concern to flight crews

After a hard day at work, several airport employees recently came out to a sight no one wants to see —their car broken into.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte obtained pictures from Labor Day weekend when cars parked at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport employee parking lots were broken into.

Shane Vaughn, chairman for Allied Pilots Association in Charlotte representing 2,000 American Airlines pilots, said the organization received reports of about a dozen break-ins.

The parking areas for flight crews are right before you get to the terminal.

"The last thing anybody needs, whether it's an employee or a passenger, is to go on a trip and then worry about their vehicle, whether it's going to be broken into or, even there," Vaughn said.

The chairman told WCNC Charlotte anchor and reporter Jane Monreal, the unions for the pilots and the flight attendants are set to discuss parking lot security with airport officials on Friday.

"Obviously, it's becoming a bigger issue," Vaughn said. "The folks are becoming more brazen going from one vehicle to obviously multiple."

He said it's happened before.

"I know this is probably third or fourth time I've been aware of a type of a vehicle break-in there in the parking lot," he said. "So it seems like the frequency is increasing."

An incident report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says six of the break-ins happened between Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, with most of them resulting in damage from broken windows.

"Right now, it's just vehicle break-ins, but what happens if somebody is approaching the vehicle at night, and there's an active robbery, and somebody gets shot or heaven forbid, sexually assaulted, or kidnapped?" Vaughn asked. "What we're truly worried about, is the nature of the crime is becoming more violent, and heaven forbid, what happens if it's also passengers, too. That's a concern as well."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to airport officials who declined our request for an interview. A spokesperson sent an email.

"The safety and security of passengers and employees is our number one priority at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. As per our policy, we do not discuss details of airport security. We constantly review security operations with our various partners. Our customers and employees can be assured that CLT is working closely with CMPD in their investigation."

CMPD said there is no suspect at this time and remains an ongoing and active investigation. The public is asked to call Crime Stoppers with any information that could help investigators.

In the meantime, Vaughn said he is looking forward to sharing meaningful discussions with airport officials on how to ensure the safety of flight crews when they go to their cars after a trip.

"Security camera is a start," he said. "I know in our parking lots they're lacking. Maybe security patrols."