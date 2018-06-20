GASTONIA, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is one of the latest victims of a crime wave of car break-ins sweeping the Charlotte area.

According to police reports and online records, Taylor Hager, who's listed as a CMPD officer with the Independence Division, filed a report stating an unknown suspect broke into his pickup truck parked outside his Gastonia home overnight Monday.

The police report listed multiple stolen items, including a tactical vest, ammunition, magazine holders and two police patches.

His police report comes as CMPD announced a 10-percent spike in car break-ins during the month of June.

Officers filed about 4,700 car break-in reports so far this year, and one-third of the vehicles were either unlocked or had keys inside the vehicle.

CMPD declined to discuss Hager's case, stating it falls outside its jurisdiction.

Gastonia Police haven't made an arrest nor recovered the stolen equipment.

