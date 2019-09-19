CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman faced charges after police said she drove into her boyfriend's car on purpose -- which caused a rollover crash that hit a pedestrian in Charlotte.

It happened on Rea Road Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

CMPD said the woman was driving a car and chasing her boyfriend's car when she hit the vehicle twice -- then her car flipped over, hitting a woman walking on the sidewalk.

The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The boyfriend had minor injuries.

The girlfriend will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Tropics Triple Threat: Imelda, Humberto and Jerry

Accused UNC Charlotte gunman to plead guilty

Union County Public Health joins nationwide e-cigarette health investigation