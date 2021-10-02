Toddler missing after car stolen from Cayce motel

The car is a tan 2003 Lexus sedan with no license tag and a broken tail light, according to officials. The car also has a white sticker with 3 small bears.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A toddler is missing after a car was stolen out of a Cayce motel parking lot Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials say a two-year-old girl was in a car at the Quality Inn on Charleston Highway in Cayce around 8:50 p.m. when a male jumped in the front seat and drove away with the child in the car. A dog was also in the car.

The car is a tan 2003 Lexus sedan with no license tag and a broken tail light, according to officials. The car also has a white sticker with 3 small bears on the back window.

Police say the car was last seen in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County. Officials say they expect an Amber Alert to be issued in the near future.