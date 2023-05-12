Car hits exterior wall at CMS elementary school, district confirms

The school was placed on modified lockdown during police activity nearby.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed a car hit an exterior wall at an elementary campus Friday afternoon.

The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte a car hit the wall of Dilworth Elementary School, near exterior stairs during nearby police activity. CMS said no students or staff were endangered, although the school did enter a modified lockdown temporarily.

A WCNC Charlotte viewer tweeted out a video shortly after the crash, claiming police were chasing a suspect. WCNC Charlotte has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to confirm details. As of publication, we have not been provided a response.

This article will be updated once new information is available.

