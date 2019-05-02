CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor child neglect after police said her car was stolen from a south Charlotte gas station with her toddler daughter inside Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the QuikTrip gas station near the intersection of South Boulevard and East Arrowood Road around 11:30 p.m. The woman told police she left her car running in the parking lot with her 2-year-old daughter inside. When she was inside the store, police said two men stole the car.

The child's dad spotted the car near the store and began following it. CMPD said the suspects jumped and ran from the car near the intersection of Arrowood and South Boulevard, not far from where they took the car. The suspects have not been located or identified by police.

Medic examined the young girl and determined she was not hurt during the incident and she was returned to her parents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.