Child found safe after police say an SUV was stolen from a gas station with the 5-month-old girl inside

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said the 5-month-old girl that was the center of an Amber Alert overnight has been found safe after she was inside an SUV stolen from a gas station.
The alert was issued just after 1 o'clock Saturday morning.
Investigators said 5-month-old Nora Grant was in the running vehicle as it was stolen just before 9:30 p.m. from the Marathon gas station on Randleman Road.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.
Police also released the make and model of the car, a black SUV 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate: HFK-2105. The vehicle has a dent on the driver-side bumper with white paint transfer.
Police said the child was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flower designs.
The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip-flops.
Police have not released any more details. If you see the car or the child call 911.