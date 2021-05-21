Child found safe after police say an SUV was stolen from a gas station with the 5-month-old girl inside

Police said a 5-month-old baby girl was in the SUV as it was stolen from a gas station on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said the 5-month-old girl that was the center of an Amber Alert overnight has been found safe after she was inside an SUV stolen from a gas station.

The alert was issued just after 1 o'clock Saturday morning.

Investigators said 5-month-old Nora Grant was in the running vehicle as it was stolen just before 9:30 p.m. from the Marathon gas station on Randleman Road.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Police also released the make and model of the car, a black SUV 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate: HFK-2105. The vehicle has a dent on the driver-side bumper with white paint transfer.

Police said the child was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flower designs.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip-flops.