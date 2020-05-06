Car, stores vandalized in Union County

Several cars were set on fire and the words Black Lives Matter were spray-painted on a nearby shopping center.

Deputies say it all happened late Thursday night, just before 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Dale Street off W Franklin. Investigators say they believe the fires were set intentionally.

“Bottles have been filled with some type of flammable liquid, what we refer to as a Molotov cocktail, that appeared to be the ignition source for these fires,” said Tony Underwood, with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses who live nearby at Ground40 say just before 11 p.m. they saw a person run out from behind the old Food Lion shopping center. Minutes later, they say the saw the flames and dialed 911.

“One of my guys had witnessed one of these cars you know just getting engulfed in flames, so he called 911 while another guy called me,” says Wesley Keziah, the executive director of Ground40.

The sheriff’s office says first responders discovered three vehicles, including a Lexus sedan, a Ford F350 dually pickup truck hitched to a flatbed trailer and an 18 wheeler, all of which had been burned and vandalized.

“We see the people who park up and down this street all the time and they’re nice, they’re courteous and you can tell they’re either coming from work or going to work,” says Keziah, who described the charred cars as catastrophic.

“It was catastrophic because these are people who paid for their cars, who worked for the money to pay for their cars and now in less than 20 minutes they’re gone,” he says, adding that many of the people who live nearby and use the street as overflow parking are black.

“I don’t know, hate just keeps spreading and I don’t know if this was somebody just trying to encourage more of this or what it was, but I pray that it wasn’t,” he says.

The sheriff’s office says there are no suspects.

“We’re still canvassing the area for leads, for witnesses, surveillance camera footage, anything and everything we can find to determine who might be involved,” says Underwood.

Some online have questioned the motive, wondering if it was in fact a person supporting the BLM movement, or if it was someone using the movement to simply commit a crime.

“At this point, I think it would be irresponsible to speculate why without knowing who might be involved, we don’t know and at this point anything is possible,” says Underwood.