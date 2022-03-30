'Beyond our worst nightmares' | 10-year-old girl shot at Charlotte car wash facing life-altering injuries, police say

Ahead of a Wednesday afternoon news conference discussing more details about the Saturday shooting, WCNC Charlotte obtained the police report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department discussed their investigation into a shooting that left a child seriously wounded over the weekend. Almost an hour and a half prior to the news briefing, however, WCNC Charlotte learned the child wounded in the shooting was a 10-year-old girl.

On Saturday, CMPD said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon that happened near a car wash on Sunset Road. The girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte obtained the incident report associated with the shooting from CMPD, confirming the victim's age and gender. Additionally, the report reveals two other victims were present, but not wounded: a 34-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl.

CMPD said on Wednesday during a news conference the girl, identified as Cherish, is still in the hospital. She is still alive, but still recovering from injuries deemed "life-altering".

Cherish is described as an outgoing, active child, and what happened to her was "beyond our worst nightmares" according to Lt. Bryan Crum with the department.

Crum said Cherish and her mother were at the car wash when the shooting unfolded. He said police don't believe they were the intended targets but still stressed that they and others at the car wash were endangered when the suspect opened fire. Officers said they don't believe anything else transpired prior to the shooting.

He also noted during the news conference the suspect likely ran from the scene, leading them to believe the suspect lives near the car wash and is familiar with the area. Crum asked for anyone with any information to contact them or leave a Crime Stoppers tip. To note, Crum said the department had several people come forward and are being helpful, but still say any bit of information can help.

Crum also touched on the emotional overtones of what happened, noting many officers had children or family members that are as old as Cherish.