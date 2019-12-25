CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many who live in the Fourth Ward neighborhood in uptown Charlotte woke up over the weekend to find their car windows smashed and broken glass everywhere.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte CMPD received at least a dozen calls about this series of car break-ins. In some cases, the suspects got away with valuables from inside the car, but in other instances they found nothing worth taking.

Amanda Scales had her car broken into and is now left to deal with all the damage.

"Once I realized nothing valuable was taken out or anything, I started thinking about the cost of the break-in, where the broken glass was, close to $300 to repair," Scales said.

Many neighbors who fell victim took to the Nextdoor App to post and warn others about the crime. One neighbor also shared photos of the suspected thieves he said he caught on camera trying to throw a brick into his car window, but luckily it didn’t break.

Now all neighbors agree they plan to be much more aware.

"Just be on the lookout and make sure they take everything out of their car even if they don’t think its valuable," Scales said.

She also added many neighbors would also like to see more patrols in the area to make it clear to would-be criminals that extra eyes are watching.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests in these recent car break-ins.

