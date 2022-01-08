North Carolina career coach sentenced to prison for stealing federal funds

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King said in a news release that 39-year-old Jessica Anne Miller of Hickory was sentenced Thursday on a wire fraud charge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina career coach has received a two-year prison sentence after her conviction for stealing $68,000 from a federally funded workforce development program and using it for herself.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that 39-year-old Jessica Anne Miller of Hickory was sentenced Thursday on a wire fraud charge. According to court documents, Miller worked as a career coach for a group contracted by a nonprofit association of local governments.