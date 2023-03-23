Carjacking reported on UNC Charlotte campus

UNC Charlotte Emergency Management said there is no threat to campus at this time, but there may be a larger police presence in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A UNC Charlotte student reported their car was taken at gunpoint on campus Thursday, according to UNC Charlotte Emergency Management. No injuries were reported.

The car the suspect took is a four-door burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and was last seen leaving campus on Old Concord Road toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.

UNC Charlotte Emergency Management said there is no threat to campus at this time, but there may be a larger police presence in the area as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call campus police at 704-687-2200.

