Carmax employee arrested after manager finds weed in package, police say

A manager at the Carmax dealership in Gastonia alerted police after noticing the box had an "unusual" odor. It allegedly had 3 pounds of marijuana inside.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An employee at a Carmax dealership in North Carolina was arrested after police said he had three pounds of marijuana shipped to the store.

Officers were called to Carmax on Remount Road in Gastonia on May 22 for a possible drug violation. When officers got to the dealership, they spoke with a manager who said a large box was addressed to the employee from California.

The manager allegedly told officers it wasn't strange for this employee to have packages delivered at work, but this particular delivery had an "unusual odor." When officers opened the box, they found over three pounds of marijuana. Officers seized the weed, resealed the box and waited for the employee to arrive at work to claim the package.

The employee, identified as a 39-year-old man from Elgin, South Carolina, arrived at work around 12:30 p.m., according to police. Officers spotted him outside the building with the package and stopped him. The employee was arrested after confirming to officers that he was the intended recipient.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver. He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond, according to detectives.

