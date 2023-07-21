Person shot at Concord restaurant after argument leads to fight, police say

One person is in critical condition after an argument led to a fight and shooting at the Carolina Ale House restaurant in Concord late Wednesday night, police say.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after they were shot during a fight at the Carolina Ale House near Concord Mills Mall very early Thursday, police say.

Concord police responded to a shooting at the Carolina Ale House on Concord Mills Boulevard around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord in critical condition.

Investigators determined that two people got into an argument that led to a fight and eventually a shooting. It's still unclear if the person who shot was defending themselves or initiated the fight.

Concord police have not identified anyone involved in the shooting at this time. Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and if the incident will be ruled self-defense.

