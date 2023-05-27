Large fight at Carolina Place Mall lead to lockdown, police say

Pineville police said no weapons were recovered, and the fight was over by the time they arrived.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a request for assistance by the Pineville Police Department was canceled Saturday after a large fight led to a lockdown at Carolina Place Mall.

According to an alert tweeted out by CMPD, the mall was placed under lockdown after 6 p.m. due to a report of gunshots being fired. While CMPD officers were requested to respond, the department said Pineville Police canceled the request.

Lockdown Lifted at Carolina Place Mall https://t.co/0Bdf5jw2fp — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 27, 2023

Preliminary reports indicate no shots were fired, and that a large fight had broken out instead. The lockdown was lifted around 7 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte got further confirmation from Pineville Police, saying the fight did cause panic among some of the customers. The fight was over once officers arrived, and police said witnesses, victims, and possible suspects were separated. Further, no weapons were discovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WCNC Charlotte has also reached out for a statement from Brookfield Properties, the company that owns Carolina Place Mall. This article will be updated with new information should it be made available.

