At around 4:30 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol began the pursuit of a vehicle that eventually moved into Carroll County.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple law-enforcement officers are injured after shots were fired during a pursuit early Monday morning near Bremen, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

At around 4:30 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol began the pursuit of a vehicle that eventually moved into Carroll County near Ithaca off Highway 61 and Flat Rock Road, the sheriff's office said.

Ashley Hulsey with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said two of the county's deputies were injured by gunfire. The jurisdiction and the extent of the injuries to a third officer are not known at this time. One of the three officers was life-flighted to an Atlanta hospital.

A press briefing was expected to begin at 8:45 a.m. You can watch it live here:

It is unknown if any suspects are in custody. They said just after 8 a.m. that the scene is no longer "active" and there is no danger to the public.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene where they will likely lead the investigation. They said it was at the request of the Georgia State Patrol and the Carrollton Police Department.

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol + the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pajKi2iP7m — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 12, 2021

Highway 61 at Flat Rock Road just South of Interstate 20 had been shut down in Carroll County for nearly three hours due to the police activity.

The circumstances around the initial call are unknown.