Caswell County standoff suspect surrenders after shooting deputy multiple times

SEMORA, N.C. — Caswell County Sheriff's Office said an eight-hour standoff ended with a suspect in handcuffs and a deputy shot several times Wednesday.
It all started around 9 a.m. at a home on Paradise Lane in Semora.
The sheriff's office said two deputies were there to serve a domestic violence order. Once they arrived, authorities said Kevin De Silva came out and started firing shots, hitting one of the deputies multiple times.
They said the other deputy helped drag the injured deputy out of the line of fire, and EMS was called to the scene.
An hours-long standoff ensued with several agencies called to the scene, including SBI and Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
The family that was inside the home was able to get out safely.
Around seven hours later, officials said De Silva surrendered. He walked away from the scene in handcuffs - several officers beside him. Officials said they recovered a rifle from the home.
NEIGHBORS SHARE WHAT THEY HEARD AND SAW
Gene Clay was at his family's home when he heard a commotion outside.
“I was scared because my mom was in there and those bullets don’t have eyes they could’ve come through the house and killed one of us,“ Clay said.
Other neighbors say they were scared too.
“Never in a neighborhood like this because all of us know each other,” Robert Lea told WFMY.
Watch below: Live update from Caswell County Sheriff's Office after suspect surrenders
HOW THE DEPUTY IS DOING
The deputy who was shot, identified as Arran Tyndall, was taken to Duke Hospital. The sheriff's office said he is in good spirits and they expect him to make a full recovery. Tyndall has been with the department for three-and-a-half years.
Below is a picture of one of the patrol cars that was hit several times with gunfire.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUSPECT
De Silva was taken to the Caswell County detention center under a $10,000,000 bond. He has been charged with the following:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Two counts of assault with a firearm on law enforcement officer
- Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle
De Silva is scheduled to appear in Caswell District Court on Wednesday, August 17 at 9 a.m.