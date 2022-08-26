How one product could protect you from catalytic converter theft

The shield may seem pricey at $200 to $300 but that does not compare to the cost of replacing a catalytic converter, which ranges from $1,000 to $2,000.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand for replacements.

One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles.

Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime family-owned business. Owner Craig Ford said the catalytic converter shield has become their hottest product.

"It is being distributed all over the United States right now," Ford said.

The shield is designed to stop thieves from stealing converters, which have become a hot item.

"You've got a 12-gauge piece of metal that has tamper-resistant bolts and bracket-free on there and everything,” he said. “That person cannot just come in there and lay down and just hit that converter.”

The shield may seem pricey at $200 to $300 but that does not compare to the cost of replacing a catalytic converter, which ranges from $1,000 to $2,000.

Unfortunately, Ford and his staff have heard from drivers who have been hit by converter thieves two or three times on the same vehicle. Ford explained when the converter is cut off, the driver will notice it right away due to the sound the car makes when it's started.

Police warn a converter theft only takes seconds. In most cases, the thefts happen on vehicles that are parked in poorly lit areas.

Police suggest that drivers be smarter about where they park their vehicles, invest in security cameras, a vehicle alarm system, and a catalytic converter shield.

Ford warns converter thieves are targeting every make and model.

"You've got to really put your vehicle up, if you don't have a shield," Ford said.

Why are they stealing catalytic converters?

Once stolen, thieves may be able to sell detached catalytic converters for hundreds of dollars to scrapyards or internet buyers, according to AAA Texas. After they are sold, catalytic converters can be resold to recyclers interested in the expensive metals inside them.

Recyclers will pay $50 to $250 per catalytic converter. Unfortunately for the victims of catalytic converter theft, the cost to replace the part runs between $1,000 to $3,000, depending on the car or truck. The vehicle may not be legal to drive until the part is replaced.

Catalytic converter theft prevention

AAA Texas offers the following tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:

When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.

If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

If you own a high-clearance vehicle like a truck or SUV, store it in a secure location.

Have the catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame, which may make it harder to steal.

Look into buying a converter-protection device that has been developed for the Prius and other vehicles targeted by thieves.

Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter – this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to find the owner.

Security devices, such as locks, are available that attach to the converter, making it harder to steal.

Calibrate your car’s alarm to go off when it detects vibration.

Carry a good insurance policy. Most insurance companies cover replacement costs if the vehicle owner has the optional comprehensive coverage, which covers damage to a vehicle not caused by a crash.