2 juveniles charged after shooting at Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department has obtained secure custody orders for two juveniles identified as the shooters in question after a shooting at Catawba College earlier this week.

Wednesday, police said two juveniles were hurt after a shooting at the Catawba College campus during the halftime of a high school basketball tournament. Friday, police located the juveniles identified as the suspects and took them to Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center.

The two were each charged with two counts of attempted murder with more criminal charges to come. Due to the ages, the names of the suspects are not currently being made public.

The victims in the shooting are expected to OK. One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was shot in his right forearm and treated for injuries. The second victim, a 13-year-old boy, was airlifted to be treated for a gunshot wound to his right leg. Police said both injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to contact Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.

In response to the shooting, Salisbury and Rowan County officials have called for change to prevent it from happening again. Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander said at a news conference Thursday that city leaders, county leaders, school leaders, and law enforcement would all work together on a unified plan of action.