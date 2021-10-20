Catawba County Sheriff's Office searching for man believed to be impersonating law enforcement

The man reportedly stopped a high school girl around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to officials.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to a news release from the agency, a high school-aged girl was traveling along Little Mountain Road around 6:50 a.m. when she was stopped by who she believed was a law enforcement officer.

The release says the man's appearance and demeanor resulted in the girl believing he was impersonating an officer.

The man then reportedly allowed the girl to leave after a brief verbal exchange. Officials said they girl asked to see a badge, which the man did not have, and what department he was employed by. She later reported the incident to her school resource officer.

The man accused of impersonating an officer is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, around 5 feet and 8 inches tall and has a long, dark beard.

Catawba County authorities said he was described to be wearing a "law enforcement style" uniform with a firearm and other law enforcement equipment.

He was also reportedly operating a black SUV-type vehicle with no law enforcement style markings, but was equipped with blue lights on its front windshield.

Anyone who has either interacted with or seen this person is asked to call (828) 464-3112.

The sheriff's office also offered the the following tips if a person believes they're being stopped by a law enforcement impersonator:

Turn your vehicle's emergency flashers on and continue driving at a slower speed while attempting to pull over in a well-lit, populated area Ask the person stopping you to provide you with photo ID and which department they work for Pay attention to the persons clothing Request another officer to respond to the traffic stop

MORE NEWS: Rock Hill middle school reports antibullying efforts appear to be working

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts