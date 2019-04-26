NEWTON, N.C. — A Catawba County husband accused of killing his wife appeared in court Friday for the first time since his arrest following a nearly two-day manhunt.

Catawba County deputies said Joseph Barker killed his wife at their home Tuesday night while their children were inside.

Investigators said Barker then drove off in his wife's car before being apprehended Thursday afternoon in Transylvania County.

During a Friday morning court hearing, a judge formally read Barker's charges and appointed him an attorney.

Elizabeth Ray lives near the Barker family house, and she knows the family's oldest son through her granddaughter.

"I'm just praying for the kids and the family hoping that they get through it and will be okay," Ray said.

Barker remains in jail under no bond.

