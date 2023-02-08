Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to missing woman, had human remains inside, deputies say

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the Ford Thunderbird recovered Wednesday belonged to Tina Martin. She's been missing since 2008.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside.

Deputies said they were tipped off to the likelihood of a submerged vehicle on Monday, Feb. 6 in the Mountain Creek area of the lake. A fisherman reported seeing a shape consistent with a car while using a sonar device. Deputies said Sherills Ford-Terrell Fire Rescue deployed an underwater robot into the water, confirming the car was there.

Crews were able to recover the car on Wednesday, further confirming that it was the 1996 Ford Thunderbird driven by Tina Martin. Martin went missing from her Catawba County home in Feb. 2008, and was 43 years old at the time.

Deputies also confirmed human remains were found within, and have notified Martin's next of kin. DNA testing is now being sought; as of publication, the remains have not been positively identified.

The circumstances surrounding Martin's disappearance still remain under investigation.

