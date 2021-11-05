Catawba County register of deeds indicted for embezzlement

The indictment follows an investigation into allegations that Donna Hicks Spencer fraudulently obtained improper compensation during her time as an elected official.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer is facing an embezzlement charge following a grand jury indictment, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.



An SBI spokesperson confirmed Spencer was indicted Monday on charges of one count of embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of the register of deeds failing to discharge duty.

According to SBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube, the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys requested the agency investigate allegations that Spencer fraudulently obtained improper compensation during her time as an elected official. That request came in April 2020.



Spencer turned herself in Tuesday morning at the Catawba County Detention Center and was issued a $9,900 secured bond, according to Grube.

She's remained in her elected position since December 2004.

