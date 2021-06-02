NC 24-year-old arrested after accused of breaking into school, stealing dozens of Pop-Tarts and more

The sheriff's office said it was able to recover 89 packages of Pop-Tarts, 38 cartons of milk, 42 cheese sticks and more. A pack of crackers had already been eaten.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he and a juvenile accomplice broke into Blackburn Elementary School and stole a number of food and drink items.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office said it was able to recover 89 packages of Pop-Tarts, 38 cartons of milk, 42 packages of cheese sticks, 11 containers of strawberry apple sauce, two cartons of orange juice, and six compound bows used by the school's archery program. According to the sheriff's office, a pack of crackers had already been eaten.

Investigators believe 24-year-old Jacob Hamrick and his accomplice were able to enter the school through an unsecured door. Authorities believe the two did not steal the food and drinks because they were in need of food, but rather because there was an "opportunity." While canvassing homes nearby, investigators found Hamrick and "almost all of the items" that were stolen.

Hamrick, a Newton resident, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond, and will make his first court appearance at Catawba County District Court on June 3. No other information was released about the juvenile accomplice.

