1 dead after Catawba County shooting

Thomas Matthew Gardner was charged with second-degree murder after shooting his girlfriend, Hope Kennedy.

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Police Department has charged 39-year-old Thomas Gardner with second-degree murder, after a shooting Thursday morning in Newton.

Police found 45-year-old Hope Kennedy suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the home. Police learned Kennedy shared the home with her boyfriend, Gardner, and their two teenage children.

After further investigation, police found the couple had gotten into an argument that turned physical, then Gardner shot Kennedy. Kennedy was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Gardner was immediately taken into custody at the home.

Police said their two teenage children were also home. Neither were harmed and both have been placed in the custody of a family member.

“This is a tragic situation no matter how you look at it, especially around the Christmas Holiday," Cheif Vidal Sipe said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kennedy family and those beautiful kids."

Gardner is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to have a first appearance on Dec. 30, 2021.

"Domestic violence continues to be a serious matter and needs to be addressed immediately," Cheif Sipe said in the statement. "If you or someone you know are in a mentally and/or physically abusive relationship, call 911 in emergency situations, 828-465-7430 for any other help or contact the Family Guidance Center at 828-322-1400 or Crisis @ 828-228-1787)for counseling and mental health assistance."