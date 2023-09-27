Town of Catawba police chief attacked by a suspect, officials say

Chief Bixby is expected to receive surgery in the coming days.

CATAWBA, N.C. — The Town of Catawba's police chief is recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after he was attacked while investigating a wanted suspect.

The town said Brian Bixby was injured Tuesday night during a chase. Chief Bixby is expected to receive surgery in the coming days. Right now, authorities say a suspect is in custody.

"We cannot thank the surrounding agencies, Catawba County Sheriff’s Dept, Catawba County STAR Team, NC Highway Patrol, Town of Claremont and Catawba Rescue and Catawba County EMS for responding so quickly and for helping to apprehend the suspect," the town wrote on its Facebook page.

At this time, we don't know where this all took place or the identity of the suspect. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to learn more.

Today, at 5pm, our Police Chief was investigating a wanted suspect. The suspect resisted arrest and a chase ensued. The... Posted by Town of Catawba on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

