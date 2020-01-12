Vandals spray painted property, set fire to soccer field at Catawba Ridge High School

Fort Mill School officials are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest after vandals set fire to a soccer field at Catawba Ridge High School.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill school officials are asking for the public's help identifying suspects accused of spray painting property and setting fire to soccer equipment at Catawba Ridge High School last month.

According to the Fort Mill School District, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. Officials said multiple suspects spray painted school property before starting a fire with soccer equipment on a practice field. This is the second incident at the school believed to be caused by the same individuals.